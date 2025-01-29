Sidney Crosby News: Pair of points in overtime win

Crosby scored the game-winning goal, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Crosby cut across the top of the crease and buried a backhand shot for the game-winning goal 3:50 into overtime. The center has four goals and three assists over his last six outings. For the season, the 37-year-old is up to 16 tallies, 39 helpers, 148 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-17 rating through 53 appearances.