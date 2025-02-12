Sidney Crosby News: Playing Wednesday
Crosby confirmed he will be in the lineup against Sweden on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Crosby was already expected to suit up with Team Canada for Wednesday's 4 Nations Face-Off matchup with Sweden. Prior to suffering his upper-body injury with Pittsburgh, the world-class center racked up five goals and five assists in his previous eight outings and will look to bring that offensive firepower to Canada's lineup.
