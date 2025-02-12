Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Crosby confirmed he will be in the lineup against Sweden on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Crosby was already expected to suit up with Team Canada for Wednesday's 4 Nations Face-Off matchup with Sweden. Prior to suffering his upper-body injury with Pittsburgh, the world-class center racked up five goals and five assists in his previous eight outings and will look to bring that offensive firepower to Canada's lineup.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now