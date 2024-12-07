Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Pockets helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Crosby notched an assist and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Crosby set up a Bryan Rust tally in the first period. While Crosby hasn't scored in six games, he's racked up six helpers in that span, though none of them have come on the power play. The 37-year-old star is up to eight goals, 19 assists, 87 shots on net, 28 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 29 appearances this season.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now