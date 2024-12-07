Sidney Crosby News: Pockets helper in win

Crosby notched an assist and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Crosby set up a Bryan Rust tally in the first period. While Crosby hasn't scored in six games, he's racked up six helpers in that span, though none of them have come on the power play. The 37-year-old star is up to eight goals, 19 assists, 87 shots on net, 28 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 29 appearances this season.