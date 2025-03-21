Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Point streak up to six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Crosby scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Crosby's fourth multi-point effort during his six-game point streak, a span in which he has six goals and four helpers. The 37-year-old center is up to 25 goals, 76 points, 194 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-20 rating through 69 appearances. He has 11 contests left and is 14 points shy of reaching 90 for a third straight year -- even if he falls a little short, it's been another excellent campaign in Crosby's 20th NHL season.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now