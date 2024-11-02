Sidney Crosby News: Pots two in win

Crosby scored two goals, including one on the power play, and had three shots on net in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

There were murmurs about Crosby's slow start and its impact on the struggling Penguins, but No. 87 responded on the ice the last three games. Saturday was his second straight two-goal game, which came after a three-assist effort in a loss to the Wild on Tuesday. Crosby's up to 14 points (five goals, nine assists) over 13 games.