Sidney Crosby News: Records 10th assist

Crosby notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Crosby continues to maintain a point-per-game pace for the year, though he's been better than that with five goals and four helpers over his last six contests. The 37-year-old helped out on an Erik Karlsson tally to open the scoring in the first period Friday. Crosby has six tallies, 10 assists, 48 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-4 rating through 16 appearances in his usual top-line role this season.