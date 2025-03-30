Sidney Crosby News: Scores lone goal in win
Crosby scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Senators.
Crosby has eight goals and seven assists during his active 10-game point streak. His latest contribution was clutch, as he broke the 0-0 tie 1:16 into overtime to steal a win for the Penguins. The 37-year-old superstar's recent surge has him up to 27 goals, 81 points (22 on the power play), 204 shots on net, 65 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating through 73 appearances. He may fall short of the 90-point mark this year, but few players have the talent to continue producing at the level Crosby has in the later years of his career.
