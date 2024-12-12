Fantasy Hockey
Sidney Crosby News: Slides three helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 8:12pm

Crosby had three assists, three shots on net and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over Montreal.

Crosby had a hand in three consecutive goals as part of a dominant effort by the top line, which had five goals and six assists. He's gone eight games without a tally, but the captain's nine helpers have contributed to the Penguins going 6-2 during that stretch. Crosby leads the club with 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) through 31 outings.

