Sidney Crosby News: Snuffs out Finnish comeback

Crosby scored a goal and added an assist in Canada's 5-3 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

Crosby's goal went into the empty net to snuff out a late-game comeback for the Finns, who had drawn within one goal with two, 6-on-5 goals in 44 seconds. He continues to show fantastic chemistry with Nathan MacKinnon, and the addition of Sam Reinhart to Canada's top line took it over the top. The trio combined for three goals and four assists.