Sidney Crosby News: Strikes twice against Knights

Crosby scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Vegas.

The future Hall of Famer gave the Penguins an early 2-0 lead, tapping home a power-play tally in the first period before beating Ilya Samsonov from the faceoff circle just over three minutes in the second. Crosby has produced back-to-back two-goal performances, and in 10 games since the 4 Nations Face-Off he's racked up six goals and 12 points.