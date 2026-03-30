Sidney Crosby News: Suiting up on Long Island
Crosby (lower body) is in the lineup for Monday's road matchup versus the Islanders.
Crosby wasn't available against the Stars on Saturday and was deemed a game-time call against the Islanders earlier Monday. The all-world center will skate between Yegor Chinakhov and Bryan Rust on Long Island. Pittsburgh's captain has torched the Isles throughout his career -- he's generated 44 goals, 96 helpers and a plus-30 rating across 92 regular-season games against them.
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