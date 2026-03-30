Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Suiting up on Long Island

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Crosby (lower body) is in the lineup for Monday's road matchup versus the Islanders.

Crosby wasn't available against the Stars on Saturday and was deemed a game-time call against the Islanders earlier Monday. The all-world center will skate between Yegor Chinakhov and Bryan Rust on Long Island. Pittsburgh's captain has torched the Isles throughout his career -- he's generated 44 goals, 96 helpers and a plus-30 rating across 92 regular-season games against them.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
12 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago