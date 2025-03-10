Sidney Crosby News: Tallies two goals in win

Crosby scored two goals, including an empty-net tally, and took three shots on net in Sunday's 3-1 win against the Wild.

Both of Crosby's goals were in the third period when his empty-net goal with just over a minute to play helped seal the game for Pittsburgh. The 37-year-old superstar is up to 21 goals, 68 points and 181 shots on net in 64 games this season. Sunday's performance was Crosby's first multi-goal game since Nov. 2 and third of the season. He is currently tied for 17th in the league in points and his 21 goals are tied for second on the Penguins. Even in his 20th season, Crosby remains an elite option in fantasy and should challenge for the 80-point mark for the 14th time in his career.