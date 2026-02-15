Sidney Crosby News: Three points against France
Crosby scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 10-2 rout of France in Olympic round-robin action Sunday.
The future Hall of Famer doubled his goal and point totals for the tournament, as Crosby set up tallies by Devon Towes in the first period and Cale Makar in the second before potting his own just before the second intermission. Crosby will get a couple days rest before Canada faces the winner of a Czechia-Denmark qualifying tilt in Wednesday's quarterfinal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions8 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn18 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 2125 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Midseason Surprises27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More