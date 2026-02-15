Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Three points against France

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Crosby scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 10-2 rout of France in Olympic round-robin action Sunday.

The future Hall of Famer doubled his goal and point totals for the tournament, as Crosby set up tallies by Devon Towes in the first period and Cale Makar in the second before potting his own just before the second intermission. Crosby will get a couple days rest before Canada faces the winner of a Czechia-Denmark qualifying tilt in Wednesday's quarterfinal.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
