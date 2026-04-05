Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Two helpers in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 7:06am

Crosby collected two power-play assists in Saturday's 9-4 rout of the Panthers.

The 38-year-old superstar had a hand in tallies by Erik Karlsson in the first period and Evgeni Malkin in the second. Crosby has delivered a goal and 10 points in nine games since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-March, and after 65 contests on the season he sits two goals short of his 14th 30-goal campaign, and one point away from reaching 70 for the 16th time.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
17 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
19 days ago