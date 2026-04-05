Sidney Crosby News: Two helpers in big win
Crosby collected two power-play assists in Saturday's 9-4 rout of the Panthers.
The 38-year-old superstar had a hand in tallies by Erik Karlsson in the first period and Evgeni Malkin in the second. Crosby has delivered a goal and 10 points in nine games since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-March, and after 65 contests on the season he sits two goals short of his 14th 30-goal campaign, and one point away from reaching 70 for the 16th time.
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