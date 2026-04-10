Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Two helpers in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Crosby picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

The 38-year-old had a hand in tallies by Egor Chinakhov in the second period and Evgeni Malkin in the third. Crosby has reeled off three straight multi-point performances, and over 11 games since returning in mid-March from a lower-body injury he's delivered two goals and 15 points. He remains one goal away from his 14th career 30-goal campaign with three games left in the regular season for the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
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