Sidney Crosby News: Two-point effort in Game 5 win
Crosby notched two assists Monday in the Penguins' 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 5 of their first-round series.
Both points came in the second period, as Crosby helped set up a tally by Connor Dewar, as well as the very fluky game-winner by Kris Letang that ricocheted home off the end boards. In between, Crosby briefly headed to the locker room to get his knee checked out after getting hit by a shot attempt by Ryan Shea, but he appears to have avoided anything serious. Crosby has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, collecting a goal and five points during that span, and he'll likely need to come up big again in Game 6 on Wednesday if the Penguins are going to stave off elimination once more.
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