Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Two-point effort in Olympic opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Crosby picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 5-0 win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

The future Hall of Famer helped set up tallies by Mark Stone in the second period and Nathan MacKinnon in the third. Canada's offense is led by a new generation of stars in MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, but the 38-year-old Crosby still has plenty left in the tank, and he already has one gold medal-winning goal on his resume from the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
