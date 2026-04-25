Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Two points in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Crosby scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.

The goal was Crosby's first of the postseason, ending a five-game run without a tally for the 38-year-old. He's been limited to three points with 13 shots on net, eight hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating over four contests against the Flyers in this first-round series. Crosby's 74-point output in 68 regular-season games was his lowest total in five years. Prior to this year, he had collected 201 points over 180 career postseason contests. His goal Saturday was his 100th career road point in the playoffs.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
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