Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Two points in Monday's return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Crosby pocketed two assists in Monday's 8-3 romp over the Islanders.

Back in the lineup after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Stars due to a nagging lower-body injury, the future Hall of Famer helped set up tallies by Ryan Shea in the second period and Bryan Rust in the third. Crosby has produced one goal and seven points in six appearances since making his initial return from the injury he picked up during the Olympics, and on the season he's churned out 28 goals and 66 points in 62 contests.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
13 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago