Sidney Crosby News: Two points in Monday's return

Crosby pocketed two assists in Monday's 8-3 romp over the Islanders.

Back in the lineup after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Stars due to a nagging lower-body injury, the future Hall of Famer helped set up tallies by Ryan Shea in the second period and Bryan Rust in the third. Crosby has produced one goal and seven points in six appearances since making his initial return from the injury he picked up during the Olympics, and on the season he's churned out 28 goals and 66 points in 62 contests.