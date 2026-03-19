Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Two points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Crosby produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to Carolina.

Seeing his first action since suffering a lower-body injury during the Olympics, Crosby got the Penguins on the board midway through the second period by jumping on a loose puck in front of Frederik Andersen and flipping a backhand past the veteran netminder. Crosby's return might have come in the nick of time to rescue Pittsburgh's playoff chances, as the team is only two points clear of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and on the season the future Hall of Famer has 28 goals and 61 points in 57 contests.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
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