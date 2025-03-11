Simon Benoit News: Breaks slump with goal

Benoit scored a goal, added seven PIM, levied four hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

The goal was Benoit's first of the season, and it ended his 24-game point drought. Despite the lack of offense, he's been a regular in the lineup, missing just two games during his slump, both as a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old blueliner is at five points through 60 outings, matching his output over 64 contests from the 2023-24 regular season. He's added 37 shots on net, 46 PIM, 168 hits and 89 blocked shots in 2024-25 while filling a third-pairing role.