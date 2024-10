Benoit notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The helper was Benoit's first point in seven appearances this season. The defenseman has added a plus-3 rating, five shots on net, eight hits, eight PIM and 14 blocked shots. Benoit is known for his toughness, and he's done a passable job defensively to keep Philippe Myers in the press box.