Simon Benoit News: Chips in with helper

Benoit logged an assist and five hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

The helper ended a 13-game slump for Benoit, who has been a fixture on the Maple Leafs' third pairing this season. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to four assists through 35 contests. He's added 23 shots on net, 28 PIM, 54 blocked shots and 95 hits. Benoit is unlikely to ever be a significant scorer, but he can add ample physicality in limited minutes.