Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Simon Benoit headshot

Simon Benoit News: Chips in with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Benoit logged an assist and five hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

The helper ended a 13-game slump for Benoit, who has been a fixture on the Maple Leafs' third pairing this season. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to four assists through 35 contests. He's added 23 shots on net, 28 PIM, 54 blocked shots and 95 hits. Benoit is unlikely to ever be a significant scorer, but he can add ample physicality in limited minutes.

Simon Benoit
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now