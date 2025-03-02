Simon Benoit News: Dry spell on offense continues

Benoit was held off the scoresheet for the 21st game in a row in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

If ever there was a time to end a drought, a game like Sunday's would have been a good one, but Benoit was not involved in the scoring fun. The 26-year-old defenseman has remains a steady presence in the Maple Leafs' lineup for his physicality. Over 56 appearances, he has just four assists, but he's compiled 152 hits, 83 blocked shots and 37 PIM while playing in a bottom-four role.