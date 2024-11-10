Fantasy Hockey
Simon Benoit News: Finds helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Benoit recorded an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

The helper was Benoit's second of the season over 16 games. The 26-year-old defenseman typically makes more of an impact with physicality than scoring, and that's been true in 2024-25 -- he has 31 hits, 28 blocked shots and 12 PIM. He's holding down a third-pairing role for now, though he could face pressure for playing time from Matt Benning or Philippe Myers in the short term, and he could be out of the mix entirely once Jani Hakanpaa (knee) is cleared to play.

