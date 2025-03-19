Simon Benoit News: Garners shorthanded assist

Benoit logged a shorthanded assist and four hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Benoit's offense has improved dramatically this month. He has a goal and three helpers over his last five contests, which followed a stretch of 24 games without a point. Benoit is up to eight points, 38 shots on net, 187 hits, 93 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 64 appearances. His helper Wednesday was the first shorthanded point of his career.