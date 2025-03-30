Simon Benoit News: Generates helper against old team

Benoit managed an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Benoit had five points over 15 outings in March, his most productive month of the season by far. He helped out on Steven Lorentz's game-winning tally Sunday. Benoit is up to nine points, 42 shots on net, 188 hits, 97 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 70 appearances this season. He needs one more point to match his career high from 78 games in the 2022-23 campaign with the Ducks.