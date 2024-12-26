Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Simon Benoit headshot

Simon Benoit News: Goes quiet on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Benoit has no points while recording 35 hits and 14 blocked shots over 12 contests in December.

Benoit is a physical force on the Maple Leafs' third pairing, which has helped him to stay in the lineup. Offense isn't a big part of his playing style, which limits his fantasy value to banger formats. The 26-year-old is at three assists, 86 hits, 49 blocked shots, 26 PIM, 22 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 33 appearances.

Simon Benoit
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now