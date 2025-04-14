Simon Benoit News: Logs assist Sunday

Benoit notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Benoit has two helpers over his last 12 outings, adding 25 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in that span. The Maple Leafs are stretched thin on defense, so Benoit should continue to see top-four minutes to close out the regular season. He's matched his career high of 10 points while contributing 46 shots on net, 59 PIM, a plus-10 rating, 201 hits and 106 blocked shots over 76 appearances this season.