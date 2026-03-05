Simon Benoit News: Nabs helper Wednesday

Benoit logged an assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Benoit ended a three-month point drought which spanned 28 games. He went minus-9 with 19 shots on net, 81 hits and 46 blocked shots in that span. The defenseman adds grit in a bottom-four role, but he has just four assists to go with 144 hits, 84 blocks and 37 PIM over 54 appearances this season. That lack of offense won't fly in most fantasy formats.