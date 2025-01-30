Simon Benoit News: No points in January

Benoit was held off the scoresheet in all 11 of his appearances in January.

Benoit's overall point drought is up to 12 games. He was also scratched twice in the middle of the month, but the Maple Leafs seem to value his physicality even if it comes with a complete lack of offense. For the season, the 26-year-old blueliner is at four assists, 31 shots on net, 28 PIM, 125 hits and 65 blocked shots over 47 appearances. Benoit has the upper hand on Philippe Myers and Conor Timmins to stay in a third-pairing role.