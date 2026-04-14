Simon Benoit News: Records assist Monday
Benoit logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Stars.
Benoit ended a nine-game point drought with the helper. He hasn't scored a goal this season, picking up just six assists with 58 shots on net, 192 hits, 112 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-22 rating over 72 appearances. The Maple Leafs close their season in Ottawa on Wednesday.
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