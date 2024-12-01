Simon Benoit News: Registers assist Saturday

Benoit produced an assist, two shots on goal and a game-high nine hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

It's not unusual for Benoit to be ultra-physical, but the assist was icing on the cake. He helped out on a Nicholas Robertson tally in the second period, which put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-0. Benoit has contributed three assists -- all over his last seven outings -- as well as 12 shots on net, 51 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 21 appearances this season.