Simon Edvinsson headshot

Simon Edvinsson Injury: Not playing this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Edvinsson (upper body) will miss Friday and Saturday's games against Montreal, according to coach Derek Lalonde.

Edvinsson was injured in the opening stanza Wednesday versus Philadelphia and did not return. Edvinsson has been piling up impressive stats as a 21-year-old defenseman with three goals and 13 points in 30 games, despite rarely seeing the ice during power plays. Albert Johansson is expected to rejoin the lineup in Edvinsson's absence.

Simon Edvinsson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
