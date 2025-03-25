Fantasy Hockey
Simon Edvinsson headshot

Simon Edvinsson News: Adds another helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Edvinsson recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Edvinsson has four helpers over his last three games, matching his point total from his previous 14 contests. The 22-year-old helped out on an Austin Watson tally in the third period Tuesday. Edvinsson is up to 29 points, 67 shots on net, 124 blocked shots, 70 hits, 52 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 67 appearances. It's a strong first full NHL campaign for the blueliner, but he doesn't stand out in many areas outside of blocks and PIM.

Simon Edvinsson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
