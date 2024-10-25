Simon Edvinsson News: Bags apple in win

Edvinsson notched an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Edvinsson has three points over seven contests this season. He's exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in four straight games and continues to hold down a top-four role, though he isn't seeing power-play time. The 21-year-old defenseman has added six shots on net, six hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating, so he'll carry a little extra value in formats that reward his defensive efforts.