Simon Edvinsson News: Chips in with helper
Edvinsson logged an assist, three blocked shots and 12 PIM in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.
Edvinsson has been limited to two assists over six outings in March. The 22-year-old defenseman hasn't had trouble adjusting to the NHL this season, putting up a total of 25 points, 63 shots on net, 61 hits, 112 blocked shots and 50 PIM across 61 appearances in a top-four role. He doesn't have widespread fantasy appeal yet, but he's a player to keep an eye on in redraft formats, especially if his offense heats up down the stretch.
