Simon Edvinsson News: Expected to play Monday
Edvinsson (lower body) is expected to play Monday against San Jose, Jonathan Mills of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Edvinsson missed Saturday's game against the Kings due to a lower-body injury, but he'll likely be back in action following a minimal absence. Over 16 appearances this year, the 21-year-old has tallied two goals, six points and 37 blocked shots while averaging 20:36 of ice time.
