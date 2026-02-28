Simon Edvinsson News: Mixed results in loss
Edvinsson scored a goal, added four PIM and doled out two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Edvinsson's outing started poorly, as two of his miscues led to Carolina goals. He got the Red Wings on the board late in the second period, but his double-minor for high-sticking late in the third period essentially ended Detroit's chances at a comeback. The goal was his first point in two games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him seven contests. The 23-year-old blueliner has seven goals, 18 points, 60 shots on net, 65 PIM, 66 hits and 109 blocked shots over 50 appearances in his second full NHL campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Edvinsson See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th2 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 4th24 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, February 2nd26 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Edvinsson See More