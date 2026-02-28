Simon Edvinsson headshot

Simon Edvinsson News: Mixed results in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Edvinsson scored a goal, added four PIM and doled out two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Edvinsson's outing started poorly, as two of his miscues led to Carolina goals. He got the Red Wings on the board late in the second period, but his double-minor for high-sticking late in the third period essentially ended Detroit's chances at a comeback. The goal was his first point in two games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him seven contests. The 23-year-old blueliner has seven goals, 18 points, 60 shots on net, 65 PIM, 66 hits and 109 blocked shots over 50 appearances in his second full NHL campaign.

Simon Edvinsson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
