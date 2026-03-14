Simon Edvinsson News: Nets goal Saturday
Edvinsson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Edvinsson ended a four-game skid with the third-period tally. The 23-year-old blueliner continues to see top-four minutes, but the Red Wings' injury-depleted lineup has taken some punch out of the team's offense. Edvinsson now has nine goals, 21 points, 71 shots on net, 71 PIM, 71 hits, 123 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across 57 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Edvinsson See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown5 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Edvinsson See More