Simon Edvinsson News: Notches helper in Sunday's loss

Edvinsson recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Edvinsson was initially credited with the goal, but it was tipped home by Marco Kasper to break up Jake Oettinger's shutout bid. With four helpers over his last seven outings, Edvinsson has taken a step up on offense recently. The 21-year-old blueliner is at four goals, 18 points, 47 shots on net, 41 hits, 74 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 42 appearances. Edvinsson will likely continue to handle top-four minutes.