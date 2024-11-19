Simon Edvinsson News: Picks up helper in return

Edvinsson recorded an assist and two PIM over 23:14 of ice time in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Edvinsson missed one game due to a lower-body injury but didn't look any worse for wear in his return. He set up Dylan Larkin's first-period tally. Edvinsson has done fairly well for a 21-year-old defenseman, earning two goals, five assists, 23 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 17 appearances. He continues to see top-four minutes at even strength, averaging 20:45 of ice time, but he's not a regular part of the power-play mix.