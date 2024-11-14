Simon Edvinsson News: Pots OT winner

Edvinsson scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Penguins.

The 21-year-old blueliner snapped a shot past Alex Nedeljkovic from the slot 90 seconds into the extra frame, giving Edvinsson his first career GWG. He's still working to establish himself in the NHL, but he's had a solid start to his first full season with two goals and six points in 15 games, along with 34 blocked shots, 22 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating.