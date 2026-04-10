Simon Edvinsson headshot

Simon Edvinsson News: Registers assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Edvinsson notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Edvinsson has three helpers over his last five games and a total of four assists in 12 games since his last goal. The 23-year-old defenseman has played at a similar level to last year, earning 25 points in 69 appearances in 2025-26 compared to 31 points in 78 outings last season. Edvinsson also has 83 shots on net, 87 hits, 75 PIM and 146 blocked shots this year while seeing steady top-four minutes.

Simon Edvinsson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Edvinsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Edvinsson See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
14 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 21st
NHL
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 21st
Author Image
Greg Vara
20 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
21 days ago