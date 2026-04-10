Simon Edvinsson News: Registers assist

Edvinsson notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Edvinsson has three helpers over his last five games and a total of four assists in 12 games since his last goal. The 23-year-old defenseman has played at a similar level to last year, earning 25 points in 69 appearances in 2025-26 compared to 31 points in 78 outings last season. Edvinsson also has 83 shots on net, 87 hits, 75 PIM and 146 blocked shots this year while seeing steady top-four minutes.