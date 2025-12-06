Edvinsson had one of his better all-around games of the season. He supplied helpers on goals by Andrew Copp and James van Riemsdyk during the second period, allowing the Red Wings to stay level at 3-3 heading into the final frame. Edvinsson has three assists over his last five games, and he's up to nine points, 32 shots on net, 34 hits, 54 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 26 appearances. While he has struggled offensively, the 22-year-old is playing a more physical game that could make him an option for deeper banger leagues.