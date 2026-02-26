Simon Edvinsson News: Removed from IR

Edvinsson (lower body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, per the NHL media site.

Edvinsson looks set to return following a seven-game stint on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury. In 48 games this year, the 23-year-old blueliner notched six goals and 11 helpers and may be hard-pressed to get back over the 30-point threshold like last year.