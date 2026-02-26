Simon Edvinsson headshot

Simon Edvinsson News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Edvinsson (lower body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, per the NHL media site.

Edvinsson looks set to return following a seven-game stint on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury. In 48 games this year, the 23-year-old blueliner notched six goals and 11 helpers and may be hard-pressed to get back over the 30-point threshold like last year.

Simon Edvinsson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
