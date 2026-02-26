Simon Edvinsson News: Removed from IR
Edvinsson (lower body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, per the NHL media site.
Edvinsson looks set to return following a seven-game stint on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury. In 48 games this year, the 23-year-old blueliner notched six goals and 11 helpers and may be hard-pressed to get back over the 30-point threshold like last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Edvinsson See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 4th22 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, February 2nd24 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week27 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming30 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Edvinsson See More