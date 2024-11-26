Fantasy Hockey
Simon Edvinsson headshot

Simon Edvinsson News: Scores, assists Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Edvinsson scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Edvinsson set up Lucas Raymond's game-winning goal midway through the third period, and he would close out the scoring with an empty-netter with three seconds left in the game. Edvinsson has cracked the scoresheet in three of his four appearances since returning from a one-game absence due to a lower-body injury earlier this month.

Simon Edvinsson
Detroit Red Wings
