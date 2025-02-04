Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Simon Edvinsson headshot

Simon Edvinsson News: Sends helper Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Edvinsson notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Edvinsson helped out on Elmer Soderblom's third-period tally. The 22-year-old Edvinsson has been moderately productive with seven points and a plus-10 rating over his last 15 outings. The defenseman is up to 21 points, 50 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-13 rating across 50 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.

Simon Edvinsson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now