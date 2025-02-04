Simon Edvinsson News: Sends helper Tuesday

Edvinsson notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Edvinsson helped out on Elmer Soderblom's third-period tally. The 22-year-old Edvinsson has been moderately productive with seven points and a plus-10 rating over his last 15 outings. The defenseman is up to 21 points, 50 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-13 rating across 50 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.