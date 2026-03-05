Simon Edvinsson headshot

Simon Edvinsson News: Two points in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Edvinsson scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Both points came in the first period as Detroit jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but it slipped away late. It was Edvinsson's first multi-point performance since Dec. 20, and while the 23-year-old blueliner isn't yet supplying consistent offense for the Wings, he's hardly been a disappointment. Over 52 games this season, Edvinsson's delivered eight goals, 20 points, 113 blocked shots, 68 hits, 67 PIM, 63 shots on net and a plus-8 rating.

Simon Edvinsson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Edvinsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Edvinsson See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th
Author Image
Greg Vara
7 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 4th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 4th
Author Image
Greg Vara
29 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, February 2nd
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, February 2nd
Author Image
Greg Vara
31 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
34 days ago