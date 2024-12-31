Simon Holmstrom Injury: Contending with injury
Holmstrom is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.
Holmstrom will miss his first game of the season due to the injury. The Swedish forward is on his way to posting new career highs in goals, assists and points in 2024-25. Pierre Engvall, who has been a healthy scratch in four consecutive games, will draw into the lineup Tuesday against Toronto.
